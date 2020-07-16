Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold Thursday afternoon COVID-19 update briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 update briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM. It can be viewed within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page beginning at 2:30 PM.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,280 new cases and 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 86,411 and the total number of deaths to 3,375.

