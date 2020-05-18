Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold Monday update briefing at 2 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press briefing to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
Gov. Edwards update comes as the state reported 277 new cases and 15 new deaths in Monday’s update. Of those new cases and deaths, Northeast Louisiana 28 new cases and 1 new death.
Gov. Edwards briefing is expected to begin at 2 PM.
You can watch the full briefing here or on our Facebook page.
