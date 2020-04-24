Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold Friday afternoon COVID-19 update

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a briefing on the state’s current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3 PM.

