Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold Friday afternoon COVID-19 update

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
Gov. Edwards will be joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
The briefing is expected to begin at 3 PM.
The briefing is expected to begin at 3 PM.
