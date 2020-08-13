Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for August 13

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second COVID-19 update briefing of the week on Thursday afternoon.
The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2:30 PM, comes as the state reports 1,135 new cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Edwards released a new COVID-19 PSA featuring Louisiana musician Jon Batiste encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A live stream of the full briefing can be viewed within this article beginning at 2:30 PM.
