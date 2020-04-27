Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 update at 4 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.
Gov. Edwards is expected to make an important announcement about the COVID-19 Stay at Home order.
The briefing is expected to begin at 4 PM.
You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.
