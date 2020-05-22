Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 update at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press briefing on Friday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Gov. Edward’s briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM. You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 421 new cases and 39 new deaths bringing the total number of cases across the state to 36,925 with a total of 2,545 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 64 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,041 cases and 35 deaths, an increase of 9 cases and 1 death since Thursday’s update. Both Franklin Parish and Jackson Parish also reported 1 new death each in Friday’s update.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: