Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 & Tropical Storm briefing for Wednesday, June 3

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. He is also expected to speak about preparing for Cristobal.

Cristobal made landfall Wednesday morning in Mexico, where it is expected to weaken before finding its way back to the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is expecting Cristobal to become a tropical depression again by Thursday evening but says some re-strengthening is expected on Friday. The storm could move towards the Gulf Coast states as a potentially stronger tropical storm

Also on Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 387 new cases and 35 new deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,133 and the total number of deaths to 2,759.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM and will be streamed live in this article, in the KTVE/KARD mobile app, and the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.

