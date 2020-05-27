Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 PM

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing this afternoon at the Louisiana State Capitol to give an update on Louisiana’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

As of Tuesday, May 26, there were 38,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,596 deaths.

Also on Tuesday, the LDH reported 16 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 831. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators increased by 1 to 103. In terms of testing, the state reported 9799 more commercial tests and 329 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 323,301 and 17,725 respectively.

You can watch the full briefing in this article or on our Facebook page beginning at 2:30 PM.

