Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID-19 response, Phase One re-opening

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will give his latest update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

According to an earlier briefing from Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, Gov. Edwards is also expected to announce that some malls throughout Louisiana will be open this weekend on a limited basis.

The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: