BATON ROUGE, La. — (KTVE/KARD) Governor John Bel Edwards is set to give the latest update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon. This comes as businesses begin to reopen under a new statewide order.
The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM. You can watch it right here or on our Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- OPSO need assistance locating a murder suspect
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give latest COVID-19 update at 2:30 PM as Phase 1 of reopening begins
- Restaurants start to see effects of meat shortage during COVID-19 pandemic
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 15, 2020
- CDC issues new alert to doctors about a mysterious illness linked to coronavirus in kids