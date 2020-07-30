Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he will be extending the current Phase Two emergency order another two weeks.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second press briefing of the week on Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, July 29, there were 112,773 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 3,769 deaths.

Governor Edwards briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 pm and will be streamed live within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: