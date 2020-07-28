Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give COVID-19 update for July 28

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he will be extending the current Phase Two emergency order another two weeks.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a COVID-19 update briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as Louisiana reported 1,121 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 111,038 and the total number of deaths to 3,700 for the state.

The briefing is expected to begin at 4 PM

