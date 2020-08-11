Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update for Aug. 11

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards held a briefing to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
As of Tuesday, August 11, Louisiana is reporting 133,125 confirmed cases and 4,195 deaths.
