Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold the first COVID-19 update briefing for this week.
This comes as the Louisiana Department of Health made the decision on Thursday to not update its COVID-19 dashboard citing that it will be “reviewing all data.”
The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM and can be streamed live within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page.
