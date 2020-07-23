Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards gave his latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, his first since announcing on Tuesday that he would be extending Phase Two of reopening restrictions for at least another two weeks.

This update comes as Louisiana crossed over the 100,000 total cases mark after reporting 2,296 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: