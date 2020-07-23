Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards gave his latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, his first since announcing on Tuesday that he would be extending Phase Two of reopening restrictions for at least another two weeks.
This update comes as Louisiana crossed over the 100,000 total cases mark after reporting 2,296 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Gov. Edwards Signs Orders Extending Phase Two and the Statewide Mask Mandate as Louisiana Surpasses 100,000 Known COVID-19 Cases
- Coronavirus pandemic forces La Bella Deli to close for business, owner plans to take dine-in services to the streets with ‘Watts Cookin’ food truck and asks for support
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan
- ULM partners with LSU to deliver STEM education program to Northeast Louisiana
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package