Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holding COVID-19 update briefing Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
As of noon on Thursday, Louisiana is reporting 341 new cases and 60 new deaths as the total number of cases in the state surpass 28,000.
A full replay of the briefing will be posted soon.
