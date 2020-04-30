Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holding COVID-19 update briefing Thursday afternoon

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

As of noon on Thursday, Louisiana is reporting 341 new cases and 60 new deaths as the total number of cases in the state surpass 28,000.

A full replay of the briefing will be posted soon.

