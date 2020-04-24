Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 update for Friday, April 24

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — (KTVE/KARD) Gov. John Bel Edwards gave an update on Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

Friday’s briefing comes as the state reported 401 new cases and 61 new deaths.

