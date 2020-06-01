Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards expected to speak on second phase of reopening at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press briefing on Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Edwards is expected to speak on the possibility of Louisiana moving into the second phase of reopening later this week. Gov. Edwards Phase One reopening order was put into effect on Friday, May 15, and is set to expire on Friday, June 5.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 425 new cases, 4 new deaths, and 31,728 presumed recoveries. Also on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized fell to 661 and the number of vents being used increased to 86.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM. You can watch the briefing in this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

