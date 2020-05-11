Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards expected on Monday to give update on stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce if he will lift restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The current statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday, May 15, 2020. Gov. Edwards has said the he is “hopeful” he will be able to announce on Monday that the state will move into the first phase of re-openings on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold his update briefing at 2:30 PM. You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: