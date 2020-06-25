Coronavirus in Louisiana: East Carroll Parish reports first coronavirus-related death in LDH update

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 938 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, June 25, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 53,415 and the total number of deaths to 3,051.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 85 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,125 cases and 72 deaths, an increase of 44 cases and 2 deaths since Wednesday’s update. On Thursday, East Carroll Parish reported a new death due to the coronavirus. This is the first coronavirus-related death reported in the parish since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 653 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 22 hospitalizations since Wednesday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 77 are on ventilators. This is a decrease of 6 since Wednesday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,125 cases, 72 deaths (59 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 448 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 398 cases, 23 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 385 cases, 1 death (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 324 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 294 cases, 18 deaths (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 231 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 218 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 203 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 160 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 157 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 111 cases, 3 death (no change)

Concordia Parish – 105 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 102 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 88 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases (no change)

