Coronavirus in Louisiana: 999 new cases, 25 new deaths reported on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 999 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday, April 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 449,827 and the total number of deaths to 10,241.

The number of probable cases rose by 267 to 66,628 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 722 to a total of 383,199. The number of probable deaths increased by 12 for a total of 875 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 13 to 9,366. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 on Monday and the use of ventilators went up by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 308 with 44 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 12, 2021, the LDH reported 103,298 new vaccinations since Thursday, April 8, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 46,526 received their first doses while 68,103 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,255,300 doses have been administered in total. 2,214 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 60 new cases were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,345 total confirmed cases and 402 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: