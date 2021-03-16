Coronavirus in Louisiana: 974 new cases, 22 news deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 974 new cases and 22 new deaths on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 438,557 and the total number of deaths to 9,925.

The number of probable cases rose by 381 to 62,685 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 611 to a total of 375,872. The number of probable deaths increased by 8 to a total of 763 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 14 to 9,162. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 2 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators went down by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 453 with 62 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 15, 2021, the LDH reported 146,666 new vaccinations since Thursday, March 11, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 98,458 received their first doses while 63,497 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,418,805 doses have been administered in total. 2,114 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,172 total confirmed cases and 395 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: