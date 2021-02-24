Coronavirus in Louisiana: 879 new cases, 25 new deaths reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 879 new cases and 25 new deaths on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 426,925 and the total number of deaths to 9,528.

The number of probable cases rose by 335 to 59,343 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 542 to a total of 367,040. The number of probable deaths fell by 1 to a total of 668 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 to 8,860. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 28 and the use of ventilators decreased by 9. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 687 with 102 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, February 22, 2021, the LDH reported 45,001 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 18, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 21,985 received their first doses while 23,016 received their second and final dose. So far, 857,963 doses have been administered in total. 2,053 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 29 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,066 total confirmed cases and 386 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: