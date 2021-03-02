Coronavirus in Louisiana: 770 new cases, 19 news deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 770 new cases and 19 new deaths on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 431,271 and the total number of deaths to 9,647.

The number of probable cases rose by 217 to 60,474 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 550 to a total of 370,797. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 to a total of 690 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 16 to 8,957. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations stayed the same on Tuesday but the use of ventilators went down by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 629 with 89 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 1, 2021, the LDH reported 99,420 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 25, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 64,049 received their first doses while 35,731 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,025,411 doses have been administered in total. 2,069 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 26 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 11 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,108 total confirmed cases and 390 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: