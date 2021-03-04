Coronavirus in Louisiana: 750 new cases, 18 news deaths reported on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 750 new cases and 18 new deaths on Thursday, March 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 432,527 and the total number of deaths to 9,686.

The number of probable cases rose by 226 to 60,897 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 530 to a total of 371,630. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 to a total of 700 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 13 to 8,986. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 34 on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 554 with 74 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the LDH reported 92,303 new vaccinations since Monday, March 1, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 56,202 received their first doses while 36,507 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,117,714 doses have been administered in total. 2,089 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 21 new cases were reported while 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,109 total confirmed cases and 390 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: