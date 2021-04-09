Coronavirus in Louisiana: 739 new cases, 16 new deaths reported on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 739 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, April 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 448,838 and the total number of deaths to 10,216.

The number of probable cases rose by 288 to 66,361 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 446 to a total of 382,477. The number of probable deaths increased by 6 for a total of 863 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,353. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Friday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 297 with 43 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the LDH reported 86,626 new vaccinations since Monday, April 5, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 53,586 received their first doses while 64,175 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,152,002 doses have been administered in total. 2,214 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 31 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 19 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,321 total confirmed cases and 402 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: