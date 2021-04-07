Coronavirus in Louisiana: 719 new cases, 11 new deaths reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 719 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 447,655 and the total number of deaths to 10,185.

The number of probable cases rose by 424 to 65,934 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 276 to a total of 381,721. The number of probable deaths increased by 3 for a total of 853 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,332. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 301 with 46 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the LDH reported 86,626 new vaccinations since Thursday, April 1, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 38,860 received their first doses while 51,898 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,045,266 doses have been administered in total. 2,203 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 39 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,299 total confirmed cases and 402 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: