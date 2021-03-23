Coronavirus in Louisiana: 709 new cases, 7 news deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 709 new cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 441,771 and the total number of deaths to 10,037.

The number of probable cases rose by 312 to 63,760 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 393 to a total of 378,011. The number of probable deaths increased by 1 to a total of 806 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,231. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators went up by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 404 with 74 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 21 new cases were reported while 12 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,209 total confirmed cases and 399 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: