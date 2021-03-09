Coronavirus in Louisiana: 631 new cases, 11 news deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 631 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 434,926 and the total number of deaths to 9,769.

The number of probable cases rose by 233 to 61,679 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 404 to a total of 373,247. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 to a total of 719 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,050. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 9 on Tuesday but the use of ventilators went down by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 543 with 75 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 8, 2021, the LDH reported 102,849 new vaccinations since Thursday, March 4, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 70,414 received their first doses while 44,077 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,220,563 doses have been administered in total. 2,100 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 38 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 11 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,147 total confirmed cases and 393 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: