Coronavirus in Louisiana: 582 new cases, 21 news deaths, 7,491 new presumed recoveries reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 582 new cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 431,771 and the total number of deaths to 9,668.

The number of probable cases rose by 197 to 60,671 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 303 to a total of 371,100. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 to a total of 695 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 16 to 8,973. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 41 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 11. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 588 with 78 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 7,491 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total presumed recovered to 415,954.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 1, 2021, the LDH reported 99,420 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 25, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 64,049 received their first doses while 35,731 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,025,411 doses have been administered in total. 2,069 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 21 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,109 total confirmed cases and 390 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: