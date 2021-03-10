Coronavirus in Louisiana: 577 new cases, 43 news deaths, 4,505 new presumed recoveries reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 577 new cases and 43 new deaths on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 435,514 and the total number of deaths to 9,812.

The number of probable cases rose by 191 to 61,870 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 397 to a total of 373,644. The number of probable deaths rose by 9 to a total of 728 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 34 to 9,084. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 6. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 543 with 69 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 4,505 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total presumed recovered to 420,459.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,749 total confirmed cases and 426 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: