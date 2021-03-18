Coronavirus in Louisiana: 558 new cases, 19 news deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 558 new cases and 19 new deaths on Thursday, March 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 439,543 and the total number of deaths to 9,974.

The number of probable cases rose by 145 to 62,995 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 396 to a total of 376,548. The number of probable deaths increased by 13 to a total of 784 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,190. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 32 on Thursday but the use of ventilators went up by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 414 with 67 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the LDH reported 97,958 new vaccinations since Monday, March 15, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 69,895 received their first doses while 35,324 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,516,763 doses have been administered in total. 2,123 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases were reported while 10 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,185 total confirmed cases and 395 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: