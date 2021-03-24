Coronavirus in Louisiana: 524 new cases, 19 news deaths, 3,692 new presumed recoveries reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 524 new cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 442,221 and the total number of deaths to 10,056.

The number of probable cases rose by 223 to 63,983 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 227 to a total of 378,238. The number of probable deaths increased by 12 to a total of 818 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 7 to 9,238. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 9 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went up by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 413 with 75 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,692 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 429,935.

In Northeast Louisiana, 22 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,218 total confirmed cases and 399 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: