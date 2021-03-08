Coronavirus in Louisiana: 515 new cases, 10 news deaths reported on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 515 new cases and 10 new deaths on Monday, March 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 434,289 and the total number of deaths to 9,758.

The number of probable cases rose by 175 to 61,446 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 329 to a total of 372,843. The number of probable deaths decreased by 1 to a total of 714 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 11 to 9,044. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 on Monday and the use of ventilators went up by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 534 with 78 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 8, 2021, the LDH reported 102,849 new vaccinations since Thursday, March 4, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 70,414 received their first doses while 44,077 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,220,563 doses have been administered in total. 2,100 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 16 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 19 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,129 total confirmed cases and 393 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: