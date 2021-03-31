Coronavirus in Louisiana: 508 new cases, 9 new deaths reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 508 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 444,933 and the total number of deaths to 10,141.
The number of probable cases rose by 194 to 64,881 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 325 to a total of 380,052. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 to a total of 848 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,293. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 354 with 60 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 61 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,257 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,257 cases, 400 deaths (13 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,298 cases, 84 deaths (12 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,375 cases, 69 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 2,365 cases, 105 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Union Parish –2,014 cases, 70 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,982 cases, 41 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,580 cases, 45 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,518 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,445 cases, 45 deaths (7 rescinded case)
- Winn Parish –1,143 cases, 33 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,091 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –923 cases, 25 deaths (1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –883 cases, 20 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Catahoula Parish –872 cases, 33 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 765 cases, 21 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –315 cases, 6 deaths (2 rescinded cases)