Coronavirus in Louisiana: 508 new cases, 9 new deaths reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 508 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 444,933 and the total number of deaths to 10,141.

The number of probable cases rose by 194 to 64,881 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 325 to a total of 380,052. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 to a total of 848 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,293. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 354 with 60 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 61 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,257 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: