Coronavirus in Louisiana: 499 new cases, 10 new deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 499 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 444,414 and the total number of deaths to 10,132.

The number of probable cases rose by 191 to 64,687 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 318 to a total of 379,727. The number of probable deaths increased by 1 to a total of 844 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,288. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 on Tuesday but the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 363 with 61 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 37 new cases were reported while 19 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,244 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: