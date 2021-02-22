Coronavirus in Louisiana: 468 new cases, 11 new deaths reported on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 468 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, February 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 424,644 and the total number of deaths to 9,477.

The number of probable cases rose by 25 to 58,342 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 443 to a total of 366,302. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 669 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 8,808. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 16 and the use of ventilators decreased by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 740 with 113 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, February 22, 2021, the LDH reported 45,001 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 18, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 21,985 received their first doses while 23,016 received their second and final dose. So far, 857,963 doses have been administered in total. 2,053 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 45 new cases were reported while 15 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,048 total confirmed cases and 374 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: