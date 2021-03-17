Coronavirus in Louisiana: 447 new cases, 30 news deaths, 5,784 presumed recoveries reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 447 new cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 439,002 and the total number of deaths to 9,955.

The number of probable cases rose by 165 to 62,850 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 280 to a total of 376,152. The number of probable deaths increased by 8 to a total of 771 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 22 to 9,184. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 on Wednesday but the use of ventilators went up by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 446 with 66 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 5,784 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 426,243.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 15, 2021, the LDH reported 146,666 new vaccinations since Thursday, March 11, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 98,458 received their first doses while 63,497 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,418,805 doses have been administered in total. 2,114 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 31 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 27 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,181 total confirmed cases and 395 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: