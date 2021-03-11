Coronavirus in Louisiana: 441 new cases, 16 news deaths reported on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 441 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday, March 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 435,935 and the total number of deaths to 9,828.

The number of probable cases rose by 93 to 61,963 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 328 to a total of 373,972. The number of probable deaths increased by 6 to a total of 734 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,094. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 29 on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 543 with 64 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,142 total confirmed cases and 394 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: