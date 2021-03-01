Coronavirus in Louisiana: 408 new cases, 20 news deaths reported on Monday



BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 408 new cases and 20 new deaths on Monday, March 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 430,504 and the total number of deaths to 9,628.

The number of probable cases rose by 105 to 60,257 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 299 to a total of 370,247. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 687 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 18 to 8,941. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 1 and the use of ventilators did not change. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 629 with 91 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, March 1, 2021, the LDH reported 99,420 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 25, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 64,049 received their first doses while 35,731 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,025,411 doses have been administered in total. 2,069 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 29 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,099 total confirmed cases and 388 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: