Coronavirus in Louisiana: 407 new cases, 17 news deaths reported on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 407 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday, March 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 442,620 and the total number of deaths to 10,073.

The number of probable cases rose by 122 to 64,105 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 277 to a total of 378,515. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 to a total of 822 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 13 to 9,251. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 17 on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 6. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 396 with 69 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the LDH reported 96,217 new vaccinations since Monday, March 22, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 56,739 received their first doses while 43,382 received their second and final dose. So far, 1,718,857 doses have been administered in total. 2,136 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,217 total confirmed cases and 399 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: