Coronavirus in Louisiana: 198 new cases, 9 new deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 198 new cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 446,955 and the total number of deaths to 10,174.

The number of probable cases rose by 45 to 65,510 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 173 to a total of 381,445. The number of probable deaths decreased by 3 for a total of 850 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 12 to 9,324. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators went down by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 299 with 47 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the LDH reported 86,626 new vaccinations since Thursday, April 1, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 38,860 received their first doses while 51,898 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,045,266 doses have been administered in total. 2,203 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 18 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,280 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: