Coronavirus in Louisiana: 1,909 new cases reported on Sunday, 26 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 430 new cases and 34 new deaths on Sunday, February 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 424,176 and the total number of deaths to 9,466.

The number of probable cases rose by 942 to 57,375 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 947 to a total of 365,859. The number of probable deaths rose by 6 to a total of 668 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 20 to 8,798. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Sunday by 50 and the use of ventilators decreased by 9. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 806 with 120 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 46 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,033 total confirmed cases and 374 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: