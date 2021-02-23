Coronavirus in Louisiana: 1,393 new cases, 26 new deaths reported on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,393 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 426,048 and the total number of deaths to 9,503.

The number of probable cases rose by 666 to 59,008 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 738 to a total of 367,040. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 669 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 to 8,834. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 25 and the use of ventilators decreased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 715 with 111 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, February 22, 2021, the LDH reported 45,001 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 18, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 21,985 received their first doses while 23,016 received their second and final dose. So far, 857,963 doses have been administered in total. 2,053 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 44 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,058 total confirmed cases and 379 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: