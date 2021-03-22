Coronavirus in Louisiana: 1,334 new cases, 42 news deaths as the state crosses 10K total deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,334 new cases and 42 new deaths on Monday, March 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 441,066 and the total number of deaths to 10,030.

The number of probable cases rose by 363 to 63,448 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 963 to a total of 377,618. The number of probable deaths increased by 16 to a total of 805 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 to 9,225. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 on Monday and the use of ventilators went up by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 403 with 71 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,200 total confirmed cases and 399 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: