Coronavirus in Louisiana: 1,259 new cases, 4 new deaths reported on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,259 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, April 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 446,737 and the total number of deaths to 10,165. This update reflects 4 days’ worth of case numbers as the LDH did not update on Good Friday.

The number of probable cases rose by 382 to 65,465 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 886 to a total of 381,272. The number of probable deaths stayed the same at 853 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,312. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 55 on Monday and the use of ventilators went down by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 292 with 49 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 5, 2021, the LDH reported 86,626 new vaccinations since Thursday, April 1, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 38,860 received their first doses while 51,898 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,045,266 doses have been administered in total. 2,203 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,284 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: