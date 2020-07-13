Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, Secretary of Health give details on rise of cases over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith gave details about the rise in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 28,939 total COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This is an increase of 572 cases and two deaths from Sunday.

Dr. Smith said three of the cases were in correctional facilities.

According to Dr. Smith, there are 6,510 active cases. Of the active cases, 127 are in nursing homes, 958 are in correctional facilities and 5,425 are in the community.

Governor Hutchinson said the counties with the most new cases are Pulaski County (77), Washington County (53), Sebastian County (40), Pope County (25), Benton County (23), Mississippi County (23), Crittenden County (22), Craighead County (20) and Jefferson County (20). All other counties had fewer than 20 new cases.

According to state officials, there are currently 439 people in an Arkansas hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of 19 from Sunday. Dr. Smith noted there are nine residents in the Arkansas State Hospital who have tested positive.

Dr. Smith said 89 are on a ventilator due to the virus, which is an increase in seven from Sunday.

State officials say 5,254 tests were completed Sunday. Governor Hutchinson said the overall cumulative positivity rate is 7.5%.

On Saturday, the state saw 1,061 new cases. This was the biggest one-day jump in cases in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson said one-third of Saturday’s cases came from Hot Spring County.

Dr. Nate Smith said a large portion of the weekend cases were from the Ouachita Unit in Malvern. According to Dr. Smith, there have been over 500 positive tests over the last four days.

On Sunday, the state saw 503 new cases.

Governor Hutchinson tweeted the following on Saturday:

The record number of new cases is very concerning and may be the result of the July 4th celebrations. Regardless, it is a reminder of the challenge we continue to face. As we dig deeper into the data, I will have further comments on Monday. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 12, 2020

Governor Hutchinson also said Monday former Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor is in the hospital after he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for the coronavirus. Barbara Pryor is at home, according to Governor Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson said state officials want to impress upon Arkansans that the mask will help.

Governor Hutchinson also said all of Arkansas should sense the urgency to do what we can to lower the spread of the virus.

