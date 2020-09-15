Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces state’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon more than 1,000 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

Governor Hutchinson said there are 1,003 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of 17 from Monday.

Governor Hutchinson announced 139 new deaths will be added to the COVID deaths but will be listed as probable deaths. Dr. Mike Cima with the Arkansas Department of Health said the probable deaths mean the person had a positive antigen test but not a PCR test before they died, or COVID was listed as a contributing factor on the death certificate.

Hutchinson said as of Tuesday, there are an additional 676 confirmed cases due to positive PCR tests and 188 probable cases due to positive antigen tests.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero, there are 70,125 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total probable cases.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said there are eight counties with 20 or more new cases- Washington County (91), Pulaski County (71), Benton County (48), Sebastian County (47), Jefferson County (23), Garland County (22), Faulkner County (21) and Craighead County (20).

Dr. Romero said most of the new cases in Washington County come from around the university.

State officials say there are fewer active cases at the University of Arkansas, so it may be getting under control.

The governor said there are 389 people hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus, which is an increase of 11.

Dr. Romero announced Tuesday 68 people are on a ventilator in Arkansas due to the virus, which is a decrease of eight.

Dr. Romero said as of Tuesday afternoon, 63,415 people have recovered from the virus.

The governor said 5,852 PCR tests and 880 antigen tests were completed on Monday.

According to Dr. Romero, the overall positivity rate since the pandemic began is 8.3%.

Hutchinson also said as of September 14, there have been 102,808 PCR tests completed and 6,888 antigen tests completed. The goal for September is 190,000 PCR tests and 10,000 antigen tests.

