Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give virtual COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response virtually Tuesday afternoon.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
