Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give virtual COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Health reported 885 new cases and 18 new deaths on Tuesday, October 27. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 180,991 and the total number of deaths to 5,666 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 122 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,025 cases and 165 deaths.