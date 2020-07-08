Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 25,246 total COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 734 cases and four deaths from Tuesday.

